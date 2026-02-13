Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.45 Million Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,223 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 362.1% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,144 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

