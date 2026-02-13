ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives $175.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ICUI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICU Medical Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $387,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,755 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,638,000 after buying an additional 690,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 803,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,393,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $142.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $165.17.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.