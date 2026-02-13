ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives $175.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.6667.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $142.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $165.17.
ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.
