Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 483.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOC shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 430 to GBX 570 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 490 to GBX 750 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hochschild Mining to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 600 to GBX 670 in a research note on Monday, January 19th.

LON:HOC opened at GBX 681.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 178.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 768.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 566.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 419.13.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill. The ore at our operations is processed into silver-gold concentrate or dore.

Hochschild Mining plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

