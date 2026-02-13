AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) (OTC:ACCMF) Stock Price Down 18.5% – Here’s What Happened

AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) (OTC:ACCMF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.9530.

AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) Stock Down 18.5%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

About AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) manufactures and sells miniaturized and advanced subsystems and components for cube and small satellites in Sweden, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers command and data handling, batteries, electrical power systems, laser and radio communications systems, solar arrays, lightweight structure solutions, payload solutions, attitude determination and control systems, propulsion systems, and smallsat technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.