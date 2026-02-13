Anhui Conch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Up 100.1% in January

Anhui Conch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,764 shares, a growth of 100.1% from the January 15th total of 2,881 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,180 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 25,180 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. Anhui Conch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS: AHCHY) is one of China’s leading cement manufacturers, specializing in the production and sale of cement, clinker and related building materials. Headquartered in Wuhu, Anhui Province, the company operates an integrated network of production facilities that serve residential, commercial and infrastructure markets across multiple regions in China. Its product portfolio covers a broad range of cement types, including ordinary portland cement, blended cement and special-purpose cements for roads and high?performance construction projects.

Established in 1997 as part of the Anhui Conch Group’s expansion into building materials, Anhui Conch Cement was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2003.

