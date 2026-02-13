VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.05 and last traded at $37.05. 14,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 6,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

VanEck Digital India ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Digital India ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Digital India ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $840,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF by 887.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Digital India ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Digital India ETF (DGIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Digital India index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Indian companies that are involved in the digitalization of India’s economy. DGIN was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

