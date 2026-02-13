Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Down 49.9% in January

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,321 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the January 15th total of 74,543 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,372 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 158,372 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 76,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,369. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS: HKXCY) is one of Asia’s leading financial infrastructure providers, operating the primary securities and derivatives markets in Hong Kong. The company owns and manages the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Futures Exchange and the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company, offering a comprehensive range of trading, clearing, settlement and depository services. Through its trading platforms, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing facilitates the issuance and trading of equities, exchange-traded funds, bonds and derivatives, catering to both institutional and retail investors.

In addition to its core securities and derivatives operations, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing provides market data, indices and technology solutions designed to enhance transparency and risk management.

