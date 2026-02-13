BORA (BORA) Price Hits $0.0398 on Exchanges

BORA (BORA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, BORA has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. BORA has a market capitalization of $48.02 million and $9.34 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BORA token can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,673.40 or 0.99077245 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BORA Profile

BORA was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r// and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BORA is borachain.io.

Buying and Selling BORA

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA supports blockchain-related technologies such as token connection and smart contracts for developers to develop blockchain technology applied content (BApps) easily. Such produced contents are provided to the users through the BORA ECOSYSTEM platform. Currently, BORA works with developers in various services and industries, starting with the IT entertainment field, including games, music, video, and other industries, such as ICT industry that utilizes Big Data of education, healthcare and location information and FinTech grafted area for real estate rental and investment.”

