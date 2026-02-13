Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 133 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 248 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fagron Price Performance

Fagron stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Fagron has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $26.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37.

About Fagron

Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) is a global pharmaceutical compounding company that supplies raw materials, equipment and services to compounding pharmacies, hospitals and healthcare practitioners. Its portfolio encompasses a range of pharmaceutical ingredients, dosage forms and specialized compounding solutions designed to meet patient-specific needs. The company supports the preparation of customized medications in areas such as dermatology, pain management, hormone replacement therapy and veterinary medicine, providing both sterile and non-sterile compounding products.

Headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Fagron operates in more than 55 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

