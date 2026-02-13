Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 25,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 9,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Timbercreek Financial Trading Up 0.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.