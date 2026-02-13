Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.17. 42,085 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 11,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Silver Spike Investment Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Spike Investment Corporation is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware. Its units trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol SSIC. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Silver Spike Investment does not engage in commercial operations of its own.

The company’s primary focus is to identify and acquire one or more businesses or assets through mergers, capital stock exchanges, asset acquisitions, stock purchases, reorganizations or similar business combinations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.