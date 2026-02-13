Short Interest in BAB Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Grows By 92.2%

BAB Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,073 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the January 15th total of 2,119 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BAB Stock Down 0.3%

OTCMKTS BABB opened at $1.00 on Friday. BAB has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 16.25%.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

