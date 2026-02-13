SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

SSE plc (OTC:SSEZF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. 642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.3250.

SSE Trading Down 0.6%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.

About SSE

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.