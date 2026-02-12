iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,886 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the January 15th total of 15,509 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,428 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,428 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

Shares of EUSA traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.72. 31,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,313. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $108.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EUSA. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 151,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in the securities of the Underlying Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

