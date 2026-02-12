JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV) Short Interest Down 50.7% in January

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,560 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the January 15th total of 15,332 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TOV stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $28.69. 3,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408. JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 231,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 3.60% of JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF Company Profile

The JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (TOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks while employing a methodology that seeks to align stock selection and weighting with Jewish value pillars. TOV was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by JLens.

