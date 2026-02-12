Schroders (LON:SDR) Trading Up 28.7% – Here’s What Happened

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 28.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 599.50 and last traded at GBX 588. 235,726,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 733% from the average session volume of 28,303,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457.

Key Schroders News

Here are the key news stories impacting Schroders this week:

Get Schroders alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Schroders agreed to be sold to Nuveen for about $13.5 billion and the Schroder family is reported to be exiting — this takeover/strategic-sale report is the primary catalyst for today’s strong rally because it implies a takeover premium and immediate value crystallisation for shareholders. Read More.

Schroders agreed to be sold to Nuveen for about $13.5 billion and the Schroder family is reported to be exiting — this takeover/strategic-sale report is the primary catalyst for today’s strong rally because it implies a takeover premium and immediate value crystallisation for shareholders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Heavy market attention from international press and live market coverage increased buy-side focus on overseas names, amplifying volume and momentum in SDR. Significant flows and headlines can accelerate price moves on a takeover story. Read More.

Heavy market attention from international press and live market coverage increased buy-side focus on overseas names, amplifying volume and momentum in SDR. Significant flows and headlines can accelerate price moves on a takeover story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Insider purchases by senior staff (small lots bought at ~GBX 467) were reported this week — while transaction sizes are modest, insider buying during a takeover period can be read as a signal of confidence or alignment with shareholder value. Read More.

Insider purchases by senior staff (small lots bought at ~GBX 467) were reported this week — while transaction sizes are modest, insider buying during a takeover period can be read as a signal of confidence or alignment with shareholder value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Schroders published quarterly results showing GBX 36.60 EPS, ROE ~8.65% and net margin ~12.8% — the results appear solid but the takeover news is the dominant price driver today. Review the Q4 release for underlying operating trends. Read More.

Schroders published quarterly results showing GBX 36.60 EPS, ROE ~8.65% and net margin ~12.8% — the results appear solid but the takeover news is the dominant price driver today. Review the Q4 release for underlying operating trends. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage prior to today showed a mix of Buy/Hold ratings and a consensus price target below today’s intraday level — analysts will likely re-rate the stock once deal terms are confirmed, which could produce upgrades or target resets. Read More.

Analyst coverage prior to today showed a mix of Buy/Hold ratings and a consensus price target below today’s intraday level — analysts will likely re-rate the stock once deal terms are confirmed, which could produce upgrades or target resets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Deal risks remain: regulatory approvals, shareholder votes, and integration/financing conditions could delay or alter terms; any negative developments on those fronts would reverse today’s move. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDR. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schroders has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 413.86.

Schroders Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 424.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 398.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The firm has a market cap of £9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Schroders plc will post 33.7347131 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schroders

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.