SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 638,942 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the January 15th total of 1,266,673 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,964,172 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.97. 1,009,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,643. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87.
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF
About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF
The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
