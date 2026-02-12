SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 638,942 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the January 15th total of 1,266,673 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,964,172 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,964,172 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.97. 1,009,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,643. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTI. Blalock Williams LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $711,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 64,799 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,340,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,337,000 after buying an additional 783,183 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 188,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

