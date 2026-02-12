Short Interest in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD) Declines By 50.0%

BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,507 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 7,019 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,978 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,978 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0%

BIDD stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.91. 19,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,477. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $482.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock International Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 369.4% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 213,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 168,238 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,251 shares during the period.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

