PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PZ Cussons had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

LON PZC traded up GBX 3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,108,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,913. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.52. The company has a market cap of £379.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of GBX 65.09 and a 52-week high of GBX 92.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

