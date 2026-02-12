PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PZ Cussons had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.
PZ Cussons Price Performance
LON PZC traded up GBX 3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,108,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,913. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.52. The company has a market cap of £379.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of GBX 65.09 and a 52-week high of GBX 92.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75.
PZ Cussons Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PZ Cussons
- USAU: The U.S. Gold-Copper Story Investors Can’t Ignore.
- The DoD just got a new drone supplier
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.