Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/7/2026 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2026 – L3Harris Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/5/2026 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $389.00 to $418.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $367.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – L3Harris Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

1/30/2026 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $360.00 to $365.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – L3Harris Technologies had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna.

1/14/2026 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $323.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – L3Harris Technologies was given a new $364.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/14/2026 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $315.00 to $360.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – L3Harris Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Vertical Research. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $331.00 to $389.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – L3Harris Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/11/2026 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2026 – L3Harris Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/3/2026 – L3Harris Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – L3Harris Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

12/22/2025 – L3Harris Technologies had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – L3Harris Technologies had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

Get L3Harris Technologies Inc alerts:

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Samir Mehta sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total value of $1,640,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,636.60. This trade represents a 45.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Featured Stories

