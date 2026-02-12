NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.470-3.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.14. 1,248,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. NNN REIT has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.37 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. NNN REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.530 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NNN REIT will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 price target on NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $44.61.

Company set FY 2026 EPS guidance of $3.470–$3.530, well above prior consensus — this materially improves forward earnings expectations and is a primary bullish driver.

Operating metrics showed strength: Q4 FFO of $0.87 beat estimates and revenue rose ~9.1% YoY, supporting cash-flow durability for the dividend.

Management outlined an AFFO per-share growth target (~3.2% for 2026) and disclosed record acquisition volume (~$900M), signaling growth via accretive deals that can support future AFFO and dividends.

Analyst action was modest: BNP Paribas Exane bumped its price target to $44 but kept an "underperform" rating — a small tweak that offers limited new conviction.

Valuation commentary highlights that NNN's shares have run up steadily, prompting re-assessment of yield vs. price (investors are weighing lower yield premium vs. the stronger guide).

GAAP EPS missed consensus (Q4 EPS $0.51 vs. $0.86 expected), which can trigger short-term selling and concern among investors focused on GAAP results rather than FFO.

The full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for parsing management's explanations (useful to reconcile the GAAP miss vs. FFO beat and guidance).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NNN REIT by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in NNN REIT by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 77,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN REIT (NYSE: NNN), formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

