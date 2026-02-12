Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at UBS Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSCO. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.
Cisco Systems Stock Down 12.0%
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cisco Systems news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,807.04. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 820,887 shares in the company, valued at $64,316,496.45. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,236,000 after acquiring an additional 205,043 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $8,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 213.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cisco Systems News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported record Q2 revenue ($15.3B) and beat on non?GAAP EPS, and it raised FY?2026 revenue and EPS guidance — evidence of accelerating demand, especially in networking and AI infrastructure. CISCO REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS
- Positive Sentiment: Cisco unveiled the Silicon One G300 switching silicon and new AI networking gear aimed at hyperscale AI clusters — a strategic product push that supports multi?year AI infrastructure revenue opportunities. Silicon One G300 Announcement Drives Sentiment
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts reacted mostly favorably — several firms raised targets or reiterated buy/outperform stances (Citigroup, BNP Paribas Exane; Rosenblatt reaffirmed a high target), which supports upside expectations. Citigroup Adjusts Price Target BNP Paribas Adjusts Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Cisco raised its quarterly dividend (to $0.42) — supportive for income investors but not a near?term catalyst for price appreciation on its own.
- Negative Sentiment: Investors punished the stock because the company’s near?term outlook and gross?margin profile were seen as only modestly better or in line with expectations; that in?line/“mediocre” feel to the outlook outweighed the beat for some traders. Cisco’s stock drops on mediocre forecast (CNBC) MarketWatch: Investors pan earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Margins are under pressure from higher memory costs and supply?chain/memory shortages — a concrete headwind for near?term profitability that analysts flagged. MSN: Higher memory costs pressure margins
- Negative Sentiment: ETF and momentum selling amplified the move lower after the print — several market pieces noted CSCO slid in post?earnings trade despite the positive demand signals. ETFs in Focus as Cisco Slides
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
