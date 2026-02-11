Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 31,472 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,472 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $77,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.73. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the sale, the director owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,344 shares of company stock worth $36,259,555. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and guidance: Schwab recently reported an EPS beat, strong revenue growth and set FY?2026 EPS guidance, which underpins profitability and margins and is a constructive fundamental backstop for the stock. Read More.

Earnings and guidance: Schwab recently reported an EPS beat, strong revenue growth and set FY?2026 EPS guidance, which underpins profitability and margins and is a constructive fundamental backstop for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Schwab raised its quarterly payout (new $0.32 quarterly dividend), raising yield and signaling capital return confidence to investors. Read More.

Dividend increase: Schwab raised its quarterly payout (new $0.32 quarterly dividend), raising yield and signaling capital return confidence to investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and momentum: Several brokers have raised targets and maintain buy/overweight ratings; the stock hit fresh highs earlier this week, which could attract dip buyers if sector fears abate. Read More.

Analyst support and momentum: Several brokers have raised targets and maintain buy/overweight ratings; the stock hit fresh highs earlier this week, which could attract dip buyers if sector fears abate. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning is mixed but large (?84% held by institutions); steady inflows and retail interest have supported the stock recently but won’t prevent headline?driven volatility. Read More.

Institutional positioning is mixed but large (?84% held by institutions); steady inflows and retail interest have supported the stock recently but won’t prevent headline?driven volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: AI disruption fears: A newly publicized AI tax/wealth tool (and similar competitive offerings) triggered concern investors that automated advice could compress fees or migrate clients, prompting a sector?wide re?rating and heavy selling in brokerage names. Read More.

AI disruption fears: A newly publicized AI tax/wealth tool (and similar competitive offerings) triggered concern investors that automated advice could compress fees or migrate clients, prompting a sector?wide re?rating and heavy selling in brokerage names. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and momentum: Reports show late?session selling amplified losses across Schwab, Robinhood and peers, increasing short?term downside risk as panic selling raises volatility. Read More.

Market reaction and momentum: Reports show late?session selling amplified losses across Schwab, Robinhood and peers, increasing short?term downside risk as panic selling raises volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: Company directors (including Christopher Dodds and Chairman Walter Bettinger) disclosed sizable share sales this week, which can be interpreted by some investors as a near?term negative signal even though insiders still hold large positions. Read More.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Articles

