Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.53% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIP. Burk Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $653,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 444,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Dimensions Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. New Dimensions Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $42.77.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

