iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

IJH opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $72.10. The company has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

