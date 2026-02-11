Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU is Krilogy Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.79% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $78,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of DFAU opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

