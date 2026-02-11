Madison Asset Management LLC Has $62.73 Million Position in Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF $MSTI

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,038,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,127 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 92.07% of Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF worth $62,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSTI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF by 342.3% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 127,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 98,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF alerts:

Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

MSTI opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.0719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (MSTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to generate a high level of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of US debt securities. The fund aims to maintain an average portfolio duration of 3.5 years or less MSTI was launched on Sep 5, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.