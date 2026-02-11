United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, Zacks reports. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $433.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Dominion Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Up 4.3%

NYSE UDR opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.72. United Dominion Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised United Dominion Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

Key Headlines Impacting United Dominion Realty Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting United Dominion Realty Trust this week:

About United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE: UDR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company’s core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

Featured Articles

