United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, Zacks reports. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $433.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Dominion Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS.
United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Up 4.3%
NYSE UDR opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.72. United Dominion Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.21%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised United Dominion Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.
- Positive Sentiment: Company-issued guidance and dividend raise: UDR set FY2026 EPS guidance of $2.470–$2.570 and Q1 2026 EPS of $0.610–$0.630 — both well above consensus — and increased the dividend, signaling management confidence in cash flow recovery and payout sustainability. UDR, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results, Establishes 2026 Guidance Ranges and Increases Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 operating/earnings beat: UDR reported Q4 EPS of $0.67 (vs. $0.64 consensus) and revenue ~ $433.1M, with revenue and EPS up year-over-year — results that support the stronger guidance. Listen to Conference Call / View Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: FFOA and same-store NOI improvement: FFOA (64 cents) matched expectations and management cited higher occupancy driving same-store NOI growth despite softer lease rates — an operational recovery cue for investors. UDR’s Q4 FFOA Beats Estimates, Revenues & Same-Store NOI Grow Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: BMO maintained a Buy and $41 price target, highlighting occupancy gains and cash-flow upside that could validate the stock’s upside as 2026 guidance is executed. Buy Rating on UDR: Near?Term Earnings Pressure Offsets to Unlock Occupancy Gains, Cash?Flow Growth, and Attractive Risk?Reward
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript published — additional color: The Q4 2025 call transcript provides more detail on leasing spreads, turnover trends and capital allocation priorities for investors wanting to validate management’s assumptions. UDR, Inc. (UDR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Small analyst estimate tweak: Zacks slightly trimmed its FY2027 estimate (from $2.65 to $2.64) — a minor revision that doesn’t materially change consensus but is worth noting for forward expectations.
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed one set of street estimates: Some reports flagged a modest revenue shortfall vs. certain estimates (~$6.5M in one report), which tempers the beat on EPS/FFO and underscores sensitivity to leasing/price trajectory. UDR ($UDR) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
About United Dominion Realty Trust
United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE: UDR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company’s core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.
UDR’s business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.
