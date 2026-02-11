Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Sells 59,854 Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF $PAB

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,854 shares during the period. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. owned approximately 2.73% of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 129,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,950,000.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PAB stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $43.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1519 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year. PAB was launched on Apr 15, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

