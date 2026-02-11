Rhumbline Advisers Sells 40,850 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,284,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40,850 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of McDonald’s worth $390,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.38.

McDonald’s News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,832.16. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total transaction of $2,006,218.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,133. This trade represents a 58.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,008 shares of company stock worth $9,895,452 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $326.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.79. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $283.47 and a 52-week high of $328.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.