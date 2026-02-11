T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 2.8% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. United Community Bank increased its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $199.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $223.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.78.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,720.16. This trade represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $539,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

