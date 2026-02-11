EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $995,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $1,510,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $528,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $698.83.

Shares of EME opened at $777.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $792.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $664.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $649.67.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

