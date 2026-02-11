Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $404.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $420.60.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.1047 per share. This represents a yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

