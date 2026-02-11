Barrick Mining Corporation $B Holdings Lessened by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC decreased its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,242 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 318,451 shares during the quarter. Barrick Mining accounts for about 3.6% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 14.8% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 12,910 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 25.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Barrick Mining from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Atb Cormark Cm upgraded Barrick Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

NYSE:B opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.Barrick Mining’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Key Barrick Mining News

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Barrick Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.