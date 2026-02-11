Sanchez Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 5.5% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned about 0.28% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $24,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $27.04.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

