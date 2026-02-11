Seaview Investment Managers LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSMO. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 27,061 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

