Sanchez Wealth Management Group Decreases Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Sanchez Wealth Management Group trimmed its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,154 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned about 0.25% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.04.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.