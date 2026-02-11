Seaview Investment Managers LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Seaview Investment Managers LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,528 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.9% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $2,029,950,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,705,043,000 after purchasing an additional 610,215 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,417,587,000 after acquiring an additional 548,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,630 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,130,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Adobe by 3.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,137,724 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $827,043,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of ADBE opened at $264.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.95 and a fifty-two week high of $465.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.91. The company has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Adobe News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market bullish takes — several articles argue Adobe is attractively valued after the pullback and a candidate for a rebound, highlighting its subscription moat and long-term earnings power. Adobe: Bullish On A Bounce Back From Multi-Year Lows
- Positive Sentiment: Value/earnings momentum views — Zacks and other analysts profile Adobe as a top value/earnings-acceleration stock, supporting the case for longer-term investors buying the dip. Why Adobe Systems (ADBE) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/sector rebound narratives — strategists say recent AI-driven selling has created buying opportunities in higher-quality software names like Adobe, helping stabilize sentiment in some trading sessions. AI disruption fears create buying chance in US software stocks, strategists say
- Neutral Sentiment: Small insider/institutional activity — a minor stake purchase was reported (2,037 shares by Tempus Wealth Planning), but the size is not material to Adobe’s float. 2,037 Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC
- Neutral Sentiment: Market breadth improvement — broader market indicators and a rebound in software names have eased panic-driven flows, reducing downside pressure for quality names like Adobe. Nasdaq Jumps Over 200 Points As Software Stocks Rebound: Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear & Greed Index Moves To ‘Neutral’ Zone
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data anomaly — a report noted a “significant increase” but showed zero shares/NaN values, indicating unreliable short interest reporting this cycle; no clear signal from shorts.
- Negative Sentiment: Sector rotation & FOBO selling — commentary points to tech-heavy portfolios being hit by rotation into consumer/defensive names (Walmart, Hershey) and fear-of-bad-outcomes (FOBO), which has pressured Adobe along with other software stocks. FOBO (Not FOMO) Hits Tech Heavy Portfolios Hard; Tech Stocks Adobe, Salesforce Beaten By Walmart, Hershey
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.13.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
