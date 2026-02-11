Seaview Investment Managers LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Seaview Investment Managers LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,528 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.9% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $2,029,950,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,705,043,000 after purchasing an additional 610,215 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,417,587,000 after acquiring an additional 548,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,630 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,130,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Adobe by 3.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,137,724 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $827,043,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $264.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.95 and a fifty-two week high of $465.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.91. The company has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.13.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

