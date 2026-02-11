American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of American Express worth $346,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 20,706 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in American Express by 527.8% in the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in American Express by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 39,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Up 0.9%

AXP stock opened at $363.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.40. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,103.94. The trade was a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total transaction of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,480.14. This represents a 75.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore set a $400.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.78.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

