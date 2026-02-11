Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,520 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

