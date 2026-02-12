Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 1.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ conference call:

GAAP profitability: Alnylam achieved GAAP profitability for full?year 2025 and reported nearly $3.0 billion in combined net product revenues (81% YoY), with the AMVUTTRA ATTR?CM launch cited as the primary driver.

Alnylam achieved GAAP profitability for full?year 2025 and reported nearly $3.0 billion in combined net product revenues (81% YoY), with the AMVUTTRA ATTR?CM launch cited as the primary driver. 2026 guidance and 2030 goals: The company reiterated 2026 combined product sales guidance of $4.9–$5.3 billion (TTR $4.4–$4.7B) and launched “Alnylam 2030” targets aiming for global TTR leadership, >25% revenue CAGR to 2030 and ~30% non?GAAP operating margin through 2030.

The company reiterated 2026 combined product sales guidance of $4.9–$5.3 billion (TTR $4.4–$4.7B) and launched “Alnylam 2030” targets aiming for global TTR leadership, >25% revenue CAGR to 2030 and ~30% non?GAAP operating margin through 2030. AMVUTTRA launch dynamics: Early U.S. uptake is strong—approaching parity with tafamidis in new starts and >90% payer first?line coverage—however management flagged expected Q1 2026 headwinds from German pricing adjustments, seasonality and a mid?single?digit net price decline assumption.

Early U.S. uptake is strong—approaching parity with tafamidis in new starts and >90% payer first?line coverage—however management flagged expected Q1 2026 headwinds from German pricing adjustments, seasonality and a mid?single?digit net price decline assumption. Pipeline and platform progress: Alnylam initiated three Phase?3 trials (ZENITH for zilebesiran; TRITON?CM and TRITON?PN for nucresiran), added four new Alnylam clinical programs (e.g., ACVR1C and MAPT) and launched the Syrelis enzymatic ligation manufacturing platform to expand capacity and lower COGS.

Alnylam initiated three Phase?3 trials (ZENITH for zilebesiran; TRITON?CM and TRITON?PN for nucresiran), added four new Alnylam clinical programs (e.g., ACVR1C and MAPT) and launched the Syrelis enzymatic ligation manufacturing platform to expand capacity and lower COGS. Near?term financial headwinds: Gross margin declined to 77% in 2025 due to higher royalties (Sanofi), 2026 collaboration/royalty revenue guidance is down (no repeat of the $300M milestone), and the company anticipates continued net price pressure in the U.S.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $15.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.53. 1,266,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,118. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $495.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,269.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.91.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $489.00 price target (up previously from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $570.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.13.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $547,933.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,787,399.36. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,577 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $3,475,110.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,411 shares in the company, valued at $28,452,215.46. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,305 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,785. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $369,943,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,009,000 after purchasing an additional 555,759 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,771,000 after acquiring an additional 486,489 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,221.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,116,000 after purchasing an additional 392,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,532.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 356,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,704,000 after buying an additional 349,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

