Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $128.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Cellebrite DI’s conference call:

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Strong 2025 financials — ARR grew 21% to $481M (17% ex?Corellium), full?year revenue +19%, Adjusted EBITDA expanded and free cash flow totaled $160M (34% margin).

— ARR grew 21% to $481M (17% ex?Corellium), full?year revenue +19%, Adjusted EBITDA expanded and free cash flow totaled $160M (34% margin). SaaS and cloud momentum — SaaS/cloud ARR grew >50% and now represents 22% of total ARR; Guardian sustained 100%+ YoY growth for its sixth straight quarter, boosting recurring, higher?margin revenue.

— SaaS/cloud ARR grew >50% and now represents 22% of total ARR; Guardian sustained 100%+ YoY growth for its sixth straight quarter, boosting recurring, higher?margin revenue. M&A to broaden TAM — Closed Corellium (Dec 1) and agreed to buy SCG Canada (drone forensics) to add ARM virtualization and drone capabilities; management expects long?term accretion but Corellium adds near?term costs and regulatory/clearance work remains.

— Closed Corellium (Dec 1) and agreed to buy SCG Canada (drone forensics) to add ARM virtualization and drone capabilities; management expects long?term accretion but Corellium adds near?term costs and regulatory/clearance work remains. 2026 guidance and tighter outlook — Management set narrower targets calling for 18–19% ARR growth (to $567–573M), revenue +19–20% and Adjusted EBITDA margin ~26–27%, while targeting FCF margins >30%.

— Management set narrower targets calling for 18–19% ARR growth (to $567–573M), revenue +19–20% and Adjusted EBITDA margin ~26–27%, while targeting FCF margins >30%. Federal market catalysts — Company expects the U.S. federal unit to reaccelerate on pent?up demand, increased funding and an anticipated FedRAMP Level 4 ATO that will enable Guardian/cloud adoption in federal accounts.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 5.6%

NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellebrite DI News Summary

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at about $55,999,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 58.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,560,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,030,000 after buying an additional 2,054,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,351,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,077,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 798,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 93.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,500,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,008,000 after purchasing an additional 725,679 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Cellebrite DI this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.