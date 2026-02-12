Relx (LON:REL) Releases Earnings Results

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 128.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Relx had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 56.71%.

Relx Price Performance

REL stock traded up GBX 74.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,087.65. 2,147,000,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,902,828. The stock has a market cap of £37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,991 and a one year high of GBX 4,205. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,878.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,231.80.

Get Relx alerts:

Trending Headlines about Relx

Here are the key news stories impacting Relx this week:

Positive Sentiment: RELX launched an irrevocable, non?discretionary £450 million share buyback programme — a direct capital?return signal that typically supports the share price. Read More.

RELX launched an irrevocable, non?discretionary £450 million share buyback programme — a direct capital?return signal that typically supports the share price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The company reported strong 2025 results, raised its share?buyback plan and said operating profit rose ~9%, and management reiterated a confident outlook for 2026 — fundamentals that underpin the rally. Read More.

The company reported strong 2025 results, raised its share?buyback plan and said operating profit rose ~9%, and management reiterated a confident outlook for 2026 — fundamentals that underpin the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s George Webb kept a Buy rating and a p3,610 target, citing solid 2025 delivery and an enhanced 2026 outlook plus the expanded buyback — analyst backing likely supports buying interest. Read More.

Morgan Stanley’s George Webb kept a Buy rating and a p3,610 target, citing solid 2025 delivery and an enhanced 2026 outlook plus the expanded buyback — analyst backing likely supports buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted AI?embedded products as a long?term growth driver — positive for strategy but a longer?horizon catalyst with uncertain timing of incremental revenue. Read More.

Management highlighted AI?embedded products as a long?term growth driver — positive for strategy but a longer?horizon catalyst with uncertain timing of incremental revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly EPS was GBX 128.50, with ROE ~56.7% and net margin ~20.3% — solid profitability metrics but already reflected in analyst commentary. Read More.

Quarterly EPS was GBX 128.50, with ROE ~56.7% and net margin ~20.3% — solid profitability metrics but already reflected in analyst commentary. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Despite recent positives, some coverage notes RELX shares have fallen roughly 50% from prior highs, raising valuation and sentiment questions that could cap upside. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,570 price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,070 price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,178 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,222.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on REL

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.