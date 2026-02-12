British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2026

British American Tobacco (LON:BATSGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 176.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. British American Tobacco had a negative return on equity of 25.94% and a negative net margin of 52.84%.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

LON BATS traded down GBX 45.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,380.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,662,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,505,539. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,285.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,153.05. The company has a market cap of £95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,916 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,450 to GBX 4,850 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,500.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BATS

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.