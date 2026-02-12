InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.910-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.4%

IVT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,036. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. InvenTrust Properties has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $77.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 37.24% and a return on equity of 6.22%. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Corp lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 182.7% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 989,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after buying an additional 639,472 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 968,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,528,000 after purchasing an additional 509,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 443.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 586,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 478,887 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 2,234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 468,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 448,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at $11,298,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self?managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open?air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long?term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin?off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.