Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $357.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MAR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.27.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $6.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,069. The company has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.20. Marriott International has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $370.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 88.92% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total value of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,160.14. This trade represents a 24.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

