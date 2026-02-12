Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Short Interest Up 164.9% in January

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,850 shares, an increase of 164.9% from the January 15th total of 3,719 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,278 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,278 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 33.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 275,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 68,566 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 93,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 105.0% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 36,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:FMN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 10,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,613. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities, including investment-grade bonds, pre-refunded municipal obligations, variable rate demand obligations and related instruments. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to cash equivalents and repurchase agreements for liquidity and duration management.

The fund’s portfolio emphasizes quality and creditworthiness, focusing on sectors such as transportation, utilities, education and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.