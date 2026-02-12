TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 34,658 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the January 15th total of 13,255 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TDH in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TDH presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ PETZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. TDH has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TDH stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of TDH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETZ Ltd. (NASDAQ: PETZ) is a leading specialty retailer in the pet care sector, offering a comprehensive range of products and services for companion animals. The company’s retail footprint spans both brick-and-mortar stores and an e-commerce platform, providing customers with pet food, accessories, supplies and healthcare solutions. In addition to its merchandise offerings, PETZ operates in-store veterinary clinics, grooming salons and boarding facilities, positioning itself as a one-stop destination for pet owners seeking convenience and expertise.

