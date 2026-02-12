Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.030-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.690-2.720 EPS.

Insperity Stock Down 8.3%

NSP stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.52. 453,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,279. Insperity has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Insperity had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 521.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on Insperity in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Insperity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 69.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.