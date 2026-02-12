Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.3333.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 916,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.28 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 58.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is a Canadian technology company that develops cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce software for small and medium-sized businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors. Its integrated platform enables merchants to manage sales, inventory, customer relationships and analytics through a single interface. By combining in-store and online channels, Lightspeed helps businesses streamline operations and improve customer engagement in an increasingly omnichannel marketplace.

The company’s product suite includes POS terminals, payment processing services, inventory management tools, customer loyalty programs and data reporting dashboards.

